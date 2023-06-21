ADVERTISEMENT
Oyo State dismisses fake salary structure for civil servants

The committee has representatives of the NLC, the Trade Union Congress and government officials as members.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Gov. Seyi Makinde’s media aide, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, stated that the fake salary structure did not emanate from government.

“Government is working on reviewing the salary structure for civil servants and it has set up a committee which has yet to turn in its report.

“The salary structure being circulated in public sphere could not have emanated from the state government and should be disregarded in its entirety,’’ Olanrewaju stated.

Consequent upon Federal Government’s withdrawal of fuel subsidy in May, Oyo State government set up a committee to produce a new salary structure for civil servants to reflect emerging realities.

Government gave it eight weeks to complete its assignment

