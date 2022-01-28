The lawmaker’s Media Aide, Yekeen Olaniyi, confirmed Mrs Folarin’s death in a statement on Friday, in Ibadan.
Oyo Senator, Folarin loses wife in UK
Chief Angela Folarin, wife of Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) is dead.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker’s wife died on Friday afternoon at the age of 47 in UK.
Olaniyi said that the late Angela Folarin, was hale and hearty before the unfortunate incident.
“With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother and sister, Chief, Barrister Angela Nwaka Folarin.
“The deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked the door. May Almighty God comfort us and grant late Angela an eternal rest,” he added.
