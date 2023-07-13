Oyo Senator doles out sallah palliatives to market leaders

They gave the commendation on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Ibadan while receiving sallah palliative packages from the senator.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senator distributed the sallah packages in fulfillment of his promise to the traders to always reach out to them and ensure conducive environment for their businesses to thrive.

Among the markets visited in Ibadan were; Bodija Market, Bodija Plank market, Sango Market, Bode Market, Scout Camp Market, Ajebo-Old NITEL Market and Gege markets. The Babaloja of Bodija Market, who also doubles as the Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Mr Sumaila Jimoh, praised Alli for reaching out to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimoh said that he had always known the lawmaker to be a good man and a promise keeper before he became a senator, describing him as a forthright politician.

“I know Alli to be a good man, promise keeper and forthright politician. His electoral victory was divine and we pray he has a successful tenure,“ he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Ajoke Olayiwola, the Secretary of Sango Market, said that Alli has been very supportive to them, adding it was not his first time of reaching out to them. Earlier, Mr Gbenga Elegbede, who represented the senator, said that the foodstuffs being distributed were sallah palliatives from the lawmaker to the traders.