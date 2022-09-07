RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oyo Secretariat, other communities in total darkness over power outage

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Oyo State Secretariat in Ibadan and some communities in the state capital have been thrown into in total darkness due power outage.

Oyo Secretariat, other communities in total darkness over power outage . [Twitter:@NosaAguebor]
Oyo Secretariat, other communities in total darkness over power outage . [Twitter:@NosaAguebor]

Read Also

Mostly affected were offices of the state Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Ministries, Departments and parastatal Agencies within the Secretariat complex.

NAN Correspondent, who went round the affected areas on Wednesday gathered that only those offices that could afford to put on their generators were having electricity supply.

Some workers who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk said the situation had been worrisome for some time now.

They said only those offices that were connected to the generator in the Governor’s Office were enjoying electricity supply to work, including the Ministry of Finance.

Another official said her ministry had been operating on generator, which they put on only whenever they have an important work to do or meetings.

“We learnt that there was a technical glitch, hence, the sustained power outage for days now.

“Only those connected to the Governor’s office have light, because there is a generator that supplies electricity,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), in a statement by Ibadan Region, had earlier issued a notice of power outage, stating that it would affect some communities due to a technical fault on the Agodi 33KVA Feeder.

According to the notice, customers in the following communities are experiencing power outage: New and Old Bodija, Yemetu, Awolowo Area, Mokola Area, Coca-Cola, Bashorun, Igosun Area, Oje, Iwo Road, Humuani Alaga, NTA, BCOS, Yidi Area, Salvation Army, Ekotedo, UCH, Oyo State Secretariat and Oyo State Government House.

“Our technical team is working to ensure power supply is restored. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience,” the notice read.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG approves N829m to rehabilitate Anambra-Enugu link road

FG approves N829m to rehabilitate Anambra-Enugu link road

Oyo Secretariat, other communities in total darkness over power outage

Oyo Secretariat, other communities in total darkness over power outage

Hisbah arrests 23 suspects for drug peddling, prostitution in Kano

Hisbah arrests 23 suspects for drug peddling, prostitution in Kano

Police Constables protest non-payment of salaries in Osun

Police Constables protest non-payment of salaries in Osun

Amotekun expresses concerns over spate of kidnappings at Ondo borders

Amotekun expresses concerns over spate of kidnappings at Ondo borders

YABATECH set to launch N50bn endowment fund

YABATECH set to launch N50bn endowment fund

Mamu: Why we arrested terrorists' negotiator - DSS

Mamu: Why we arrested terrorists' negotiator - DSS

Wike missing as Atiku meets PDP presidential aspirants

Wike missing as Atiku meets PDP presidential aspirants

21,352 PVCs still uncollected in Lagos — INEC

21,352 PVCs still uncollected in Lagos — INEC

Trending

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration.

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration

Osun State University was established during the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in 2006.

UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

Military bombs terrorists at Boko Haram fighters’ funeral in Borno

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

How I ended prolonged ASUU strike in one night, Goodluck Jonathan brags