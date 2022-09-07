Oyo Secretariat, other communities in total darkness over power outage

Mostly affected were offices of the state Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, Ministries, Departments and parastatal Agencies within the Secretariat complex.

NAN Correspondent, who went round the affected areas on Wednesday gathered that only those offices that could afford to put on their generators were having electricity supply.

Some workers who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to talk said the situation had been worrisome for some time now.

They said only those offices that were connected to the generator in the Governor’s Office were enjoying electricity supply to work, including the Ministry of Finance.

Another official said her ministry had been operating on generator, which they put on only whenever they have an important work to do or meetings.

“We learnt that there was a technical glitch, hence, the sustained power outage for days now.

“Only those connected to the Governor’s office have light, because there is a generator that supplies electricity,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), in a statement by Ibadan Region, had earlier issued a notice of power outage, stating that it would affect some communities due to a technical fault on the Agodi 33KVA Feeder.

According to the notice, customers in the following communities are experiencing power outage: New and Old Bodija, Yemetu, Awolowo Area, Mokola Area, Coca-Cola, Bashorun, Igosun Area, Oje, Iwo Road, Humuani Alaga, NTA, BCOS, Yidi Area, Salvation Army, Ekotedo, UCH, Oyo State Secretariat and Oyo State Government House.