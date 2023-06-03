The sports category has moved to a new website.

Oyo police recover 10 guns, more deadly weapons at Auxiliary’s hideout

News Agency Of Nigeria

During the raid, 724 cartridges, guns and other weapons were found in their possession.

Oyo police recover 10 guns, more deadly weapons at Auxiliary’s hideout. [TwitterOyoPolice]

The command’s spokesperson, SP Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this in a media briefing at the command’s headquarters, Eleyele, in Ibadan on Friday.

Osifeso said the weapons were recovered upon execution of a search warrant on Wednesday at the hotel owned by Lamidi, who had since been declared wanted by the police.

Weapons recovered, according to the spokesperson, include 70 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 400 cutlassses. 400 pieces of live cartridges, 13 pieces of 9-MM ammunition and one pump action rifle.

Others weapons include nine locally made pistols, nine jack knives, three axes, three swords among others.

According to Osifeso, further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the police had on Tuesday raided the same hotel, arresting 78 members of the Park Management System (PMS) loyal to Auxiliary.

During the raid, 724 cartridges, guns and other weapons were found in their possession.

Meanwhile, the command has arrested a 39-year-old suspect, who had been on the watchlist of the command, for sales and distribution of drugs.

Osifeso said that the man was sighted and arrested during the raid, and had on him 336 wraps of Indian hemp, 450 wraps of skunk and plastic bags containing Colorado.

According to the spokesperson, the suspect had voluntarily confessed to the crime, identified his distribution network and clients in Lagos, Oyo, Osun and Ogun.

The suspect, Osifeso said, would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) upon completion of investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria






