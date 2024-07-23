ADVERTISEMENT
Oyo nurses suspend 2-month strike for 1 month awaiting State Government response

News Agency Of Nigeria

The union Chairman, Dr Samuel Adeyemi, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

NAN recalls that the nurses and midwives in the state government-owned hospitals and health centres began an indefinite strike on May 21. NAN also reports that the industrial action had taken its toll on the patients who throng the hospitals daily with no nurses and midwives to attend to them.

The NANNM demands include urgent mass recruitment of nurses and midwives and correction of the wrong notational date on the promotion letters of members who were due in 2017/2018.

Others are the adoption and implementation of lateral conversion/career progression for the nurses, as it is in other states of the federation. The association is also demanding the payment of their withheld 2011 salary arrears which, according to it, had been paid to other workers.

Adeyemi said the strike was suspended for one month following the commitments of the state government to attend to their demands. He added that it was also to allow the implementation of the remaining approved agitations.

“In the light of the above, all our members across the state have been directed to resume duties from Wednesday. We are optimistic that the government will not relent in its effort to meet all our demands,” Adeyemi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

