A statement issued in Ibadan by Mr Moses Alao, the Special Assistant on Print Media to the Governor, said that the sensitisation campaign took place on Saturday in Ijawaya village, Atiba Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, according to the statement, said government decided to reach out to villagers so as to intimate them on the pandemic.

“Government believes in house-to-house campaign and that is why we are here.

“COVID-19 is highly infectious and there is no cure for it now. Our governor has been working hard to contain the spread of the virus and you must join hands with him.

“I know that we Yoruba people love our children who return from overseas, but do not rub bodies with overseas returnees now or hide them.

“If you see anyone who returns from abroad, tell him or her to isolate for 14 days or inform your local government chairman who will in turn inform us in Ibadan.

“Coronavirus does not respect wealth, religion or countries, the best way to prevent it is run from people who return from abroad or even Lagos or Abuja.

“Also, If you see someone coughing, sneezing or having high temperature, quickly inform us. Coronavirus does not show on the face, that is why you must prevent it, ” the statement quoted the commissioner as saying.

Speaking on behalf of Ijawaya community, Chief David Oladokun, expressed gratitude to the state government for the sensitisation session while another resident, Mrs Nusi Raheem, commended the Makinde government for working for the masses.