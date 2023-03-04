Oyo Govt shuts Sumal Foods’ illegal dumpsite

Adedayo said that the state government discovered the illegal dumpsite created by the manufacturing company, Sumal Foods Ltd. in Oluyole Estate.

She said that the illegal dumpsite was detrimental to health of residents in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adedayo, who visited the dumpsite with other members of the task force and management team of Mottainai Recycling, said the dumpsite was filled with industrial and commercial wastes.

“The dumpsite has domestic wastes, commercial wastes and all sorts of things smelling on the land,” she said.

Adedayo said necessary legal actions would be taken against the manufacturing company, adding that government would serve an abatement notice on the erring company.

Also, Mr Adekola Ayoade, a member of the task force, said that the offending company had contravened the land acquisition laws of Oyo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayoade said that the right of the company on the usage of the land would be revoked by the Ministry of Lands and Housing.