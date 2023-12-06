ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oyo Govt insists strict adherence to unified exam timetable in public primary schools

News Agency Of Nigeria

The motive is to ensure the simultaneous participation of all schools in the examination.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]

Recommended articles

The Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran, disclosed this during a monitoring of first term unified examination in same schools. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that first term unified examination in public primary schools began on Wednesday, and is expected to end on Friday.

Dr. Adeniran said the motive was to ensure the simultaneous participation of all schools in the examination. The OYOSUBEB chairman also warned against all forms of malpractices, saying “excuses will not be accepted from any school teacher caught in the act of aiding examination malpractices”.

He said: “We have gone round some schools, and we appeal to school head teachers to ensure adherence to the time-table given to them by the state government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While inspecting schools in Ibadan North-East and Ibadan South-West Local Government Areas, Adeniran noted that the level of preparedness of schools and students was quite impressive.

While he applauded the smooth conduct of the exercise in the schools monitored, Adeniran also solicited the continued support of all concerned stakeholders for success in the education sector.

Some of the schools visited included Abadina Basic Schools 1 and 2, Army Children’s School, and St. Brigids Covent School at Mokola in Ibadan.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn 3 to tackle security challenges in Abia

Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn 3 to tackle security challenges in Abia

Akpabio cancels trip to Dubai amid criticisms against FG’s delegates to COP28

Akpabio cancels trip to Dubai amid criticisms against FG’s delegates to COP28

Northern Elders Forum accuse Tinubu of neglecting national security

Northern Elders Forum accuse Tinubu of neglecting national security

Oyo Govt insists strict adherence to unified exam timetable in public primary schools

Oyo Govt insists strict adherence to unified exam timetable in public primary schools

Enugu Electricity Distribution says electricity supply restored to various parts of Anambra

Enugu Electricity Distribution says electricity supply restored to various parts of Anambra

Ooni of Ife visits Kuje Custodial Centre, secures release of 5 inmates

Ooni of Ife visits Kuje Custodial Centre, secures release of 5 inmates

Why terrorism still abounds despite huge budget allocation

Why terrorism still abounds despite huge budget allocation

Nigeria, Kuwait forge direct flight agreement for better bilateral ties

Nigeria, Kuwait forge direct flight agreement for better bilateral ties

NiMet forecasts sunshine and haziness nationwide from Wednesday to Friday

NiMet forecasts sunshine and haziness nationwide from Wednesday to Friday

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Prisons Service [Daily Post]

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Tinubu presents 'Budget of Renewed Hope'

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas [LASG]

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation