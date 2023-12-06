Oyo Govt insists strict adherence to unified exam timetable in public primary schools

The Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB), Dr. Nureni Adeniran, disclosed this during a monitoring of first term unified examination in same schools. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that first term unified examination in public primary schools began on Wednesday, and is expected to end on Friday.

Dr. Adeniran said the motive was to ensure the simultaneous participation of all schools in the examination. The OYOSUBEB chairman also warned against all forms of malpractices, saying “excuses will not be accepted from any school teacher caught in the act of aiding examination malpractices”.

He said: “We have gone round some schools, and we appeal to school head teachers to ensure adherence to the time-table given to them by the state government.”

While inspecting schools in Ibadan North-East and Ibadan South-West Local Government Areas, Adeniran noted that the level of preparedness of schools and students was quite impressive.

While he applauded the smooth conduct of the exercise in the schools monitored, Adeniran also solicited the continued support of all concerned stakeholders for success in the education sector.