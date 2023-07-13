Oyo begins park reforms, inaugurates interim committee

The PMS Chairman, Tomiwa Omolewa, said this during the inauguration of the interim committee to govern and regulate the PMS activities within the Oke-Ogun zone on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Omolewa said the reformation campaign includes professional conduct among drivers, dress codes, and safety protocols with the aim to enhance the quality of service to the public.

He said the committee had been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring strict adherence to the disciplinary measures and regulations introduced by the new PMS management in the state.

Omolewa said the inauguration of interim committee at the zonal level was to establish a localised arm that would ensure effective monitoring, evaluation, implementation and enforcement of regulations in parks and garages.

“The interim committee members are people with good track record. They consist of individuals that are rooted in the dynamics of the zone and capable to make decisions that will align with the specific needs and challenges of their zone.

“As the governing body overseeing the PMS activities in parks and garages, the interim committee will play crucial roles in monitoring, disputes resolution and welfare of the transport workers and drivers within the Oke-Ogun zone.

“They will ensure that the PMS regulations are enforced consistently and fairly, while also addressing the concerns and interests of the local community,” he added.

The chairman reiterated the determination of the new PMS management in the state to provide modern transport experience that would ensure safety and satisfaction of both drivers and passengers.

