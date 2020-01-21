The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Awolalu was appointed following the death of the former President of the court, Justice Gloria Oladoke, in September 2019.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony in Osogbo, Oyetola urged Awolalu to continue from where her predecessor stopped by upholding ”the tenets of her office and discharge her responsibilities with the highest level of integrity, equity, discipline and justice’’

The governor maintained that the best way to immortalise the late President of the court was to continue to seek justice for the good people of the state.

He described the former President of the court as “a Justice of Justices, who was an epitome of character, industry, professionalism and leadership’’.

Oyetola said with Awolalu’s pedigree as an incorruptible, fearless and courageous judge, he had no doubt in her ability to sustain the existing trust that people had in the judiciary as the purveyor of justice in the state.

“Hon. Justice Awolalu is coming into the office at a time when The State of Osun still remains the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“And a period when the three arms of government in the state are enjoying peaceful coexistence without compromising their exclusive roles.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and the newly sworn in Justice Foluke Awolalu, President of Osun State Customary Court of Appeal. [Twitter/@GboyegaOyetola]

“It is also a time when the people have implicit confidence in the state judiciary.

“The judiciary is described as the last hope of the common man.

“The President of the Customary Court of Appeal must therefore drive the court to perform its role with the highest level of responsibility and fairness to ensure justice and peace for the people,’’ the governor said.

Earlier in her acceptance speech, Awolalu thanked the governor for approving her appointment just as she promised to justify the confidence reposed in her by being fair and just in the adjudication of justice.

“I see this as an opportunity for me to build and consolidate on the good work of those that have served in this position.

“I am committed to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in the administration of justice.

“I will ensure that every man gets justice in accordance with the Constitution and Judicial system,” Awolalu said.