Founder of the Living Faith Christian Church International, Bishop David Oyedepo, has criticised the incumbent administration of Nigeria, saying President Muhammadu Buhari rules the country with no direction.

Punch reports that Oyedepo tagged the Buhari-led administration as the worst government the country ever had, while delivering a sermon during the second service of the church at the Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun.

"In my view this is the worst thing that has happened to Nigeria - this government. It is the worst and in fact it is like a curse.

Despite riding into power on the promise of crushing insurgency and protecting Nigerians, insecurity has been on the rise since President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure commenced. [Punch]

“I have been here for some time and I led the first prayer and fasting for Nigeria in 1979. I am not a baby in the affairs of Nigeria. This is the worst government, a government with no direction. Their days are numbered. I can tell you as a prophet that their days are numbered," Punch quoted the cleric as saying.

Oyedepo further criticised the hate speech bill, which was sponsored by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

The Bishop lamented that while the government is seeking to criminalise hate speech, those who kill others at will are left to walk free.

Oyedepo said, “The government in this country is making a draconian law – hate speech. They said if you speak hatefully, you have committed murder. Out of someone who says I will kill you and the one who kills, who has committed a crime? I don’t understand which kind of animal farm we live in.

“I said stop stepping on my toes and you said that is hate speech but somebody kills and he is walking free on the streets.

"I said you are bad and you said that is a crime. Must I say you are good when you are bad?"

He maintained that the hate speech bill, which has since passed second reading at the Nigerian Senate, is the most stupid and nonsensical idea anybody can think of.