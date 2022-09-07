Owo attack: Ondo Govt gives succour to victims, deceased families

Recall that Akeredolu had constituted a committee to manage funds donated by public-spirited individuals and corporate organisations into the Owo Terrorists Attack Relief Fund.

The committee has the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa as its Chairman and the members are; the Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Adebunmi Osadahun; and the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye.

Others are the Parish Priest of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo; the representative of the Olowo of Owo, Chief Amos Aladesawe and Mr Kayode Edema as Secretary.

Akinterinwa said that the committee collated the names and addresses of all the victims, families of the deceased and the injured based on the funds received so far.

He said that each of the families of the deceased and the injured had been given cash gifts, adding that the disbursement would continue if more funds are received into the account.

“This is another series of support the Ondo State Government is giving to the victims.

“What we have done on this occasion is to collate the names of all the victims, families of the deceased and the injured based on the funds we received into the account we opened.

”We feel that it is proper with the approval of the governor to reach out to these families and that is why we are here today.

“We have given each of the deceased families and the injured cash gifts and as we receive more funds into the account, we will continue to disburse,” he said.

The chairman said that at the end, the committee would make public all the funds received and how it was judiciously utilised.

“We , on behalf of the state government, want to thank all those who have donated, we thank them for their immense contributions and God will continue to bless them.

“Also, we want to let the members of the public know that the account is still very much open and we are still expecting and willing to receive donations.

”It can never be too much and for those who still want to donate, our account will be made available. If you go to our website, you can still make donations,” he said.

Akinterinwa added that some families of the injured and deceased thanked the state government for the relief fund.

One of the injured, Mr Ayo Adetunji, said that the incident happened with no prior notice, adding that it was God that saved his life.