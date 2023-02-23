Over 87m voters collected PVCs to vote on Saturday - INEC

This figure represents the number of voters eligible to participate in the presidential and national assembly elections slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

This was made known by the Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, during a media briefing at the national collation centre in Abuja on Thursday, February 23, 2023

Recall that NEC had earlier stated that it registered a total of 93.4 million eligible voters ahead of the election, however, a total of 6.3 million voters do not have their PVCs and consequently will be ineligible to vote.

The final breakdown showed that 93.3% of registered voters eventually collected their PVCs while those who didn't pick up their cards make up the remaining 6.7%.

Bauchi State leads in terms of percentage of collected PVCs with 99%, closely followed by Anambra with 98.8%, while Borno, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Nasarawa, and Niger States recorded over 97% collection rate.