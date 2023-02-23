ADVERTISEMENT
Over 87m voters collected PVCs to vote on Saturday - INEC

Nurudeen Shotayo

INEC said 6.5 million registered voters do not have their voter's cards and won't be able to participate in the polls.

Permanent Voter's Cards (PVC)
This figure represents the number of voters eligible to participate in the presidential and national assembly elections slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

This was made known by the Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, during a media briefing at the national collation centre in Abuja on Thursday, February 23, 2023

Recall that NEC had earlier stated that it registered a total of 93.4 million eligible voters ahead of the election, however, a total of 6.3 million voters do not have their PVCs and consequently will be ineligible to vote.

The final breakdown showed that 93.3% of registered voters eventually collected their PVCs while those who didn't pick up their cards make up the remaining 6.7%.

Bauchi State leads in terms of percentage of collected PVCs with 99%, closely followed by Anambra with 98.8%, while Borno, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Nasarawa, and Niger States recorded over 97% collection rate.

Osun State recorded the lowest collection rate as only 81.5% of registered voters collected their PVCs, while the likes of Oyo, Edo, Ondo, and Lagos have 84.3%, 85.1%, 86.9%, and 88% respectively.

Simon Ekpa: 7 things to know about the arrested IPOB leader

How Nigerians voted in the 2019 presidential election

Over 87m voters collected PVCs to vote on Saturday - INEC

Court orders forfeiture of 14 properties linked to Kogi Govt

Senate President urges Nigerians to ensure peaceful polls

Tinubu not against CBN’s cashless policy — APC Presidential Campaign Council

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

Military vows to use ‘strong force’ against those planning to disrupt elections

Pat Utomi: Hundreds of PVCs found in Nnewi forest

