Over 35 bank robbers kill 4 police officers, 3 civilians in Osun

The gang of about 35 men in five vehicles simultaneously attacked First Bank at Ikire, Access Bank at Apomu, and the Ikire Divisional Police headquarters and the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) pinned down at Ikoyi.

The Osun State Police Command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the gang attacked officers with explosives and engaged in a fire fight in an attempt to rob the banks late on Wednesday.

A reinforcement of officers forced the robbers to flee the scene guns blazing, killing their victims.

ASP Osho Oluranti, Inspector Lekan Olalere, and two special constables, Oladeni Olalekan and Oyedeji Muyideen, have been identified as the officers killed.

Toheeb Oyebola, and Temilorun Adebiyi have been identified as the civilians killed by stray bullets, while the seventh victim is yet to be identified.

The bank robbery was unsuccessful, according to the Police, as the gang was forced to flee.

"The assailants fled to the bush with gunshot wounds, abandoning two of the operational vehicles they came with," Opalola said.

The Police Command vowed that it will chase down and arrest the gang members responsible for the loss of lives.

Wednesday's attack is similar to the 2018 robbery in Offa, Kwara where over 30 armed men simultaneously attacked six banks and a police station.