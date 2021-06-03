RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 35 bank robbers kill 4 police officers, 3 civilians in Osun

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The gang's attempt to rob two banks were foiled, but lives were lost.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) ece-auto-gen

A gang of armed men has killed seven people in Osun State during an attempted bank robbery on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

The gang of about 35 men in five vehicles simultaneously attacked First Bank at Ikire, Access Bank at Apomu, and the Ikire Divisional Police headquarters and the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) pinned down at Ikoyi.

The Osun State Police Command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, said the gang attacked officers with explosives and engaged in a fire fight in an attempt to rob the banks late on Wednesday.

A reinforcement of officers forced the robbers to flee the scene guns blazing, killing their victims.

ASP Osho Oluranti, Inspector Lekan Olalere, and two special constables, Oladeni Olalekan and Oyedeji Muyideen, have been identified as the officers killed.

Toheeb Oyebola, and Temilorun Adebiyi have been identified as the civilians killed by stray bullets, while the seventh victim is yet to be identified.

The bank robbery was unsuccessful, according to the Police, as the gang was forced to flee.

"The assailants fled to the bush with gunshot wounds, abandoning two of the operational vehicles they came with," Opalola said.

The Police Command vowed that it will chase down and arrest the gang members responsible for the loss of lives.

Wednesday's attack is similar to the 2018 robbery in Offa, Kwara where over 30 armed men simultaneously attacked six banks and a police station.

Nine police officers, and 24 civilians lost their lives.

