Over 180 terrorists neutralised, 234 kidnapped victims rescued

News Agency Of Nigeria

The operations, spanning land and air interdictions across various theatres, resulted in the killing of more than 180 terrorists

The Nigerian military has been fighting Boko Haram since 2009 [Nairaland]
The operations, spanning land and air interdictions across various theatres, resulted in the killing of more than 180 terrorists, the arrest of 204 individuals, and the successful rescue of 234 kidnapped victims.

Major General Buba disclosed that the troops recovered a substantial cache of weapons, including 30 AK-47 rifles, two Josef Magnum pump-action guns, one double-barrel gun, and two single-barrel guns.

Additionally, 12 locally-made pistols, 13 Dane guns, one hand grenade, nine locally-made rifles, three RPG chargers, two locally-made hand grenades, and 120 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition were confiscated.

Among the recovered items were 364 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 54 live cartridges, 11 rounds of empty cases of 7.62mm special ammo, 32 magazines, 34 vehicles, 64 mobile phones, 47 motorcycles, and ₦1.5 million in cash.

In the North East, Operation Hadin Kai witnessed significant successes, with 19 terrorists neutralised, 52 arrested, and 134 kidnapped victims rescued during the week. The troops recovered six AK-47 rifles, 58 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, seven live cartridges, three vehicles, eight mobile phones, three motorcycles, one bicycle, and two camouflage magazine carrier jackets.

Notably, suspected ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists were apprehended in Chibok Local Government Area, while fighting patrols were conducted in Kukawa, Bama, and Gwoza local government areas in Borno. In Gulani Local Government Area of Yobe, kidnappers and illegal miners were arrested during military operations.

The troops also discovered and detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Monguno, Mafa, and Gwoza local government areas of Borno. In Madagali, Adamawa, and Maiduguri municipal council area in Borno, suspected ISWAP/JAS terrorists were neutralised.

Major General Buba highlighted that a total of 91 terrorists, comprising 13 adult males, 35 adult females, and 43 children, voluntarily surrendered to the troops between November 22 and 28.

In the North Central region, Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke conducted successful land and air offensives against terrorists in Niger, Benue, Plateau, and Taraba states.

The air interdiction on November 26 at terrorist kingpin Ali Kawaje’s enclave in Dagam, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger, resulted in the death of several terrorists and the destruction of their structures.

In the North West, Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch achieved significant success with land and air offensives in Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara states.

The air component conducted air interdiction on November 25 at a bandits’ enclave in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara, neutralising several terrorists.

Overall, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 14 terrorists, arrested 20 terrorists, and rescued 88 hostages in land operations. Operation Whirl Punch apprehended a gunrunner in Kaduna and criminals in Abaji Area Council of FCT Abuja.

In Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT, Abuja, criminal hideouts were raided, and offensive operations were conducted in Abaji and Kuje Area Councils.

In total, Operation Whirl Punch neutralised four terrorists, arrested four suspected terrorists, and rescued two hostages.

News Agency Of Nigeria

