RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 1.2m under-5 children stunted in Katsina – Report

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A nutrition Manager with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) Elhaji Diop, says no fewer than 1.24 million under-five children in Katsina State are stunted due to malnutrition.

A woman breastfeeds her baby. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman breastfeeds her baby. REUTERS/Stringer

The dialogue was part of commemoration of the theme of the 2022 World Breastfeeding Week – Step up for Breastfeeding-Educate and Support.

Diop said about 1.2 million under-five children were anemic, while 82,492 were wasted, saying that exclusive breastfeeding had improved from 6.7 per cent in 2016, to 21 per cent in 2022.

This he said, was according to the recently released 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys (MICS) report.

He explained that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targeted exclusive breastfeeding to reach 50 per cent in the state by 2030.

Diop further appealed to journalists to continue to give them all the necessary support to achieve the goal before 2030.

According to Diop, the report also revealed that Nigeria ranked first in Africa and second in the world in terms of number of malnourished children.

He explained that the development was recorded due to the low exclusive breastfeeding from 0-6 months by the mothers, saying such was denying the children to grow well.

Malam Isa Muhammed, an Assistant State Nutrition Officer, said the dialogue was to share the nutrition situation of children in the state with emphasis on sub-optimal Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) practices as fundamental factors responsible for the poor nutrition indices.

“It is also to share the concept of Stronger with Breast milk Only” (SWBO) to Media personnel as an initiative to ensure that mothers get the support they need to give their babies the best start in life.

He said the dialogue was also to emphasise on promoting “Zero-water” for children 0-5 months as a major strategy to increase exclusive breastfeeding rate in the state.

“In the longer term, to stimulate the interest of participants enough, so they can develop interest in focusing on breastfeeding and nutrition in their stories,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests pharma company MD for selling illicit drugs online

NDLEA arrests pharma company MD for selling illicit drugs online

Over 1.2m under-5 children stunted in Katsina – Report

Over 1.2m under-5 children stunted in Katsina – Report

Strike: Ikeja Electric, EKEDC react as Lagos experiences blackout

Strike: Ikeja Electric, EKEDC react as Lagos experiences blackout

Lagos under partial lockdown due to threats of attack — CP Alabi

Lagos under partial lockdown due to threats of attack — CP Alabi

FCT residents moan as electricity union throws nation into darkness

FCT residents moan as electricity union throws nation into darkness

Reports of plots to remove Adamu sponsored by opposition - APC

Reports of plots to remove Adamu sponsored by opposition - APC

Gov Diri Commissions 1,000 KVA power plant at Bayelsa university

Gov Diri Commissions 1,000 KVA power plant at Bayelsa university

Troops sustain onslaught against Kaduna bandits, rescue 6 hostages

Troops sustain onslaught against Kaduna bandits, rescue 6 hostages

Lagos to create fit-for-purpose education model – Commissioner

Lagos to create fit-for-purpose education model – Commissioner

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]

Buhari sends new message to Biafra, Yoruba Nation agitators

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote at Alibaba's January 1st Concert

Lawyer begs Dangote, Otedola to pay ASUU's N1.1trn demand

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG