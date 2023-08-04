ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 1.2m candidates registered for 2023 SSCE NECO

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Registrar said the 2023 SSCE, which would be concluded next week, was the best organised in recent years.

Over 1.2m candidates registered for 2023 SSCE NECO.
Over 1.2m candidates registered for 2023 SSCE NECO.

Recommended articles

This was disclosed by in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the Head, Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani.

Sani, quoted the Registrar of NECO, Prof. Dantani Wushishi to have disclosed the information in Jos, while monitoring the conduct of the examination in some schools that out of this figure, 601,074 candidates were male while 584,814 were female.

He expressed satisfaction with the general conduct of the 2023 SSCE based on reports obtained from across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Registrar said the 2023 SSCE, which would be concluded next week, was the best organised in recent years.

Wushishi disclosed that various measures had been in place to check examination malpractice, adding that the measures had started yielding positive results.

The Registrar who monitored the examination at Airforce Military School; King and Queens Academy and Emmanuel International College all in Jos, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination in these schools.

He had earlier monitored the conduct of the 2023 SSCE in Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi States.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Google introduces new features for personal online safety

Google introduces new features for personal online safety

US Institute urges ECOWAS to go ahead with military action in Niger

US Institute urges ECOWAS to go ahead with military action in Niger

Tinubu vows to remove obstacles to effective electricity supply

Tinubu vows to remove obstacles to effective electricity supply

Over 1.2m candidates registered for 2023 SSCE NECO

Over 1.2m candidates registered for 2023 SSCE NECO

Unqualified contractor installed elevator that killed Lagos doctor- Medical Guild

Unqualified contractor installed elevator that killed Lagos doctor- Medical Guild

Gwagwalada gas power plant to add 5GW to national grid – NNPCL

Gwagwalada gas power plant to add 5GW to national grid – NNPCL

Lagos police round up 39 suspects during 'Operation Flush'

Lagos police round up 39 suspects during 'Operation Flush'

BREAKING: ECOWAS Military Chiefs announce decision on Niger Republic

BREAKING: ECOWAS Military Chiefs announce decision on Niger Republic

Nigeria not at war with Niger Republic, Customs clarifies after border closure

Nigeria not at war with Niger Republic, Customs clarifies after border closure

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions