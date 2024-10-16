ADVERTISEMENT
Over 10,800 arrested nationwide for crimes in 3 months, arms recovered - IGP

News Agency Of Nigeria

The I-G stated that there has been a substantial decrease in crime rates in key areas, including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and cybercrime.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun [NPF]
Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Dr Olukayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police (I-G), at a meeting with officers from the rank of Commissioner and above, listed the crimes to include kidnapping, banditry and armed robbery.

“The arrests and detention were carried out between July and September. Within the period, a total of 416 arms, 3,672 ammunition, 178 vehicles were recovered, while 369 kidnapped victims were rescued,” he explained.

He said that there had been a substantial decrease in crime rates in key areas, including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and cybercrime. Egbetokun also spoke on the preparations for the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State and declared that the security outfit was ready for the exercise.

“As we prepare for the upcoming Ondo State off-cycle gubernatorial election, I urge all involved to replicate, and build upon, the successes recorded in Edo.

“We must ensure a robust security architecture; officers on duty must perform their duties diligently and with utmost professionalism.

“Our mission is to provide a secured environment where voters can freely exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation,” he said.

The I-G pledged continued collaboration with other security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission and other stakeholders toward safety of lives and property before, during, and after the election.

Egbetokun said that patrols would be increased along with other measures to ensure the security of lives and property throughout the ’ember months.

“As we continue with the ’ember months, a time traditionally associated with heightened security challenges, it is imperative that vigilance, enhanced flexibility and proactive policing become more critical.

“Criminal elements frequently exploit this season, necessitating our strategic foresight to stay ahead.

“Our approach should include increased patrols and intelligence-driven and community-oriented operations to ensure public safety throughout the holiday period,” he stated.

Over 10,800 arrested nationwide for crimes in 3 months, arms recovered - IGP

