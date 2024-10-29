Outrage as power outages stall businesses in Northern Nigeria, FG reacts

The blackout, verified by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), has hit the North-East, North-West, and parts of North-Central Nigeria, leaving millions in darkness and sparking outrage across social media under the hashtag #EnoughisEnough.

Business owners across various sectors are bearing the brunt of the situation. Aisha, a restaurant owner in Kaduna, expressed frustration as she watched her profits dwindle.

“I had to throw away a lot of perishable goods. This outage has really hit us hard. It feels like we’re fighting an uphill battle just to stay afloat,” she said, emphasising how vital power is to her day-to-day operations.

The crisis has similarly affected pubs and hospitality businesses, which rely heavily on electricity.

“The business is almost non-existent right now. People just aren’t coming out,” said John Musa, a pub operator in Jos. “We depend on electricity for everything: refrigeration, lighting, and even cooking,” he added.

The crisis has not only impacted small businesses but has also led to a surge in operational costs for larger enterprises.

Abubakar Mohammed, a hotelier in Yola, Adamawa State, disclosed that he now spends three times more on petrol to power his hotel, significantly straining his profit margins.

Netizens react

Outrage has poured out online as residents question the prolonged blackout. Social media users, frustrated with what they view as neglect, are voicing their concerns.

Aminu Musa Mohammed tweeted: “From all indications, our patience in northern Nigeria is taken for granted…We are calling on the federal government to do the needful as we are closely watching them with our voter’s card.”

FG responds to residents plight

In response, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu has announced plans to restore power within the next three to five days.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a briefing with President Bola Tinubu, Adelabu explained that the outages stem from vandalism of the Shiroro-Kaduna transmission line, the primary source of electricity for the northern region.

To expedite repairs, he confirmed that President Tinubu has ordered enhanced security measures for TCN staff and contractors working to restore the damaged line.

“I urge residents of the affected states to remain patient. We are making every effort to resolve this crisis swiftly,” Adelabu assured.