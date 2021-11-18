Our universities enjoy better funding – Delta Govt

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Patrick Muoboghare, dispelled the allegation while speaking to newsmen at the end of the state's Executive Council meeting at Government House, Asaba.

Muoboghare was reacting to claims by the Chairman of the University of Lagos branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Channels Television on Tuesday, November 16.

He said the comments credited to the ASUU Chairman were untrue, a blatant lie and crass mischief.

According to him, Delta does not owe its workers salaries and "no state or federal university pays what lecturers earn in our universities."

"Some of the reasons why ASUU goes on strike do not exist in DELSU and no federal university pays as much as DELSU.

"Upon retirement, our lecturers are placed on pension immediately and this can be verified.

"People are free to have opinion but facts must be sacred," he said.