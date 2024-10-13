Our owner is innocent - Air Peace reacts to fresh charges against Onyema in US

In the statement on Sunday, October 13, 2024, the airline said that the matter was in court.

“We understand that this may have raised concerns, and we wish to address these reports directly.

“These charges levelled against our post-holders are part of an extended legal process stemming from earlier accusations of financial misdeeds that date back several years,” the airline stated.

It said that, while the charges had been expanded, it would be essential to emphasise that they were mere allegations and the case was still in court.

“Our legal team is fully engaged with the matter and is working tirelessly to ensure that justice prevails.

“We remain confident that, through due process, the truth will be revealed and our CEO and co-defendant will be exonerated,” it added.

It said that Onyema and his legal team had consistently cooperated with authorities throughout the process.

It also said that Air Peace had continued to operate without disruption, upholding its commitment to effective services.

