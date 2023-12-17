Our mission is to enhance road network in Abia – Otti

Otti said this on Sunday at a church thanksgiving service organised by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejiocha, in Amuda-Isuochi, Umunneochi Local Government Area.

He further affirmed the commitment of his administration to continue to initiate programmes and policies that would improve the welfare of the Abia people.

“All that we are doing in government is to ensure that people’s life gets better.

“So, when we are building roads, it is not a favour, we want to create access so that people can go about their businesses freely and smoothly,” he said.

Otti commended the people of Umunneochi for their support of the programmes and policies of his government.

He called on the Church to continue to pray for the government, adding that Abia and Nigeria would be better this time.

He said: “I want to thank the Minister for remembering to thank God.

“Like the Bishop said, ‘it is very easy to run away with your blessing, without acknowledging from where it came’.

“As you have acknowledged God and you have celebrated God in this way, celebration will never end in your house,” the governor said.

Also, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo said that the governors of the South East were working together to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Uzodinma urged the people to support the federal and state governments to provide security for lives and property, which he described as the essence of governance.

“We are delighted that the awareness has become so incremental that the focus is on delivering quality service in government and not based on party affiliations.

“When we serve our people well it means by extension we have served God because the mind of the people is obviously the mind of God,” he said.

Uzodinma also thanked God for His goodness toward the celebrant, adding that her appointment as a minister was “a testimony of her hard work and commitment to duty”.

Earlier, Onyejeocha thanked God for His bountiful mercies over her life and for being her foundation and help over the years.

She recounted her life experiences as well as her walk with God and expressed her readiness to serve at any level to make the nation great.

Onyejiocha also said that the era of relegating God to the background in Abia was over as God had taken over the state and all that concerns it.

In a sermon, entitled “The Power of Thanksgiving”, the Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Nsukka/Eha Amufu, Dr John Eze, expressed the need for humanity to always show gratitude to God.

Eze said that thanksgiving provokes the power of God into action, triggers the multiplication of blessings, guarantees the preservation of testimonies and makes people know that God blesses them.