ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

Ima Elijah

President Tinubu presents 'Budget of Renewed Hope' at National Assembly

Tinubu presents 'Budget of Renewed Hope'
Tinubu presents 'Budget of Renewed Hope'

Recommended articles

President Tinubu formally acknowledged the esteemed dignitaries in attendance. Among those recognised were his deputy, Kashim Shettima; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas; Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila; and the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

A notable highlight was President Tinubu's special shoutout to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, referring to him as "our landlord." The atmosphere was marked by a sense of camaraderie as the President extended his recognition to key figures in the government.

The President, wearing his usual fila hat with marked in his brisk infinity logo, entered the House of Representatives Chamber to present the budget, aptly titled 'Budget of Renewed Hope,' at 11:09 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total proposed amount for the 2024 budget, as previously approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday, stands at a substantial ₦27 trillion.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation

Housing Ministry committed to upholding accountability in governance - Dangiwa

Housing Ministry committed to upholding accountability in governance - Dangiwa

10 key points from President Tinubu's 2024 budget presentation

10 key points from President Tinubu's 2024 budget presentation

Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

INEC presents Certificate of Return to APC’s Age-Suleiman

INEC presents Certificate of Return to APC’s Age-Suleiman

We shall scrutinise Tinubu's Renewed Hope Budget – Senate President Akpabio affirms

We shall scrutinise Tinubu's Renewed Hope Budget – Senate President Akpabio affirms

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders coexistence of old, new naira notes

BREAKING: Supreme Court orders coexistence of old, new naira notes

Appeal Court affirms Agbu Kefas’ election as Taraba Governor

Appeal Court affirms Agbu Kefas’ election as Taraba Governor

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From L-R: Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Land, Urban and Regional Planning, Mr Michael Chinda; FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike; and Executive Secretary FCDA, Shehu Ahmed, during interactive meeting with estate developers and residents’ associations in Abuja on Tuesday [NAN]

Wike fixes ₦5 million fee for C-of-O issuance to curb irregularities

FirstBank building [Firstbank NG]

First Bank faces ₦4 billion lawsuit for negligence over customer account

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Abia Govt cancels preliminary test for Nursing students amid allegations of wrongdoing

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:Eruku]

Gov Adeleke urges cabinet members on budget defence, lists 3 executive bills