'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget
President Tinubu presents 'Budget of Renewed Hope' at National Assembly
President Tinubu formally acknowledged the esteemed dignitaries in attendance. Among those recognised were his deputy, Kashim Shettima; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas; Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila; and the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.
A notable highlight was President Tinubu's special shoutout to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, referring to him as "our landlord." The atmosphere was marked by a sense of camaraderie as the President extended his recognition to key figures in the government.
The President, wearing his usual fila hat with marked in his brisk infinity logo, entered the House of Representatives Chamber to present the budget, aptly titled 'Budget of Renewed Hope,' at 11:09 am.
The total proposed amount for the 2024 budget, as previously approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday, stands at a substantial ₦27 trillion.
