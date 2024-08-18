Our businesses moving - FCT residents hail FG for improved power supply

The consumers, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, said that the power supply had improved tremendously.

The consumers said that the improved electricity had helped to boost their businesses.

Electricity Consumers residing in Lugbe, Nyanya, Kubwa, Kuje Gwarimpa and environs told NAN that they were very happy with the development and appealed to the Federal Government to sustain it.

Mrs Bose Komolafe, a Fashion Designer, who resides at Federal Housing Lugbe, said that the power supply had improved in her area.

Komolafe said that for close to two months, the power supply in Federal Housing had been constant.

According to her, at times they have light for close to 24 hours, this is very commendable and with this development, I have been able to meet my customers' expectations.

”The only problem we have is that tariff has greatly increased and 1 am appealing to the Federal Government to reduce the tariff, ” he said.

Mr Abel Omoregie, a banker resident in Kuje, said that for weeks, his area had been enjoying steady light for more than 15 hours a day.

Omoregie said that the government was doing very well as the power supply had greatly improved.

Mrs Amen Odiga, a civil servant, who resides at Gwarinpa said that the electricity situation in the area had improved in the last three months.

Odinga said that for over five weeks, there had been constant light as she had to put off her freezer before she could bring out the things she put in there.

“I now have to put off my freezer during the day so that I can pay the electricity bill as the tariff is now high.

“I am appealing to the Federal Government to give us light but it should find ways of reducing our tariff as most of us are civil servants,” she said.

Mr Rotimi Bamidele, a civil servant residing at Kubwa said that the light situation in the area was encouraging.

Bamidele said that since the beginning of July, they had light for more than 14 hours a day.

Rotimi described the development as ”wonderful” and commended the Federal Government for the feat.

Also in Kubwa, Mrs Erica Ekama a civil servant commended the Federal Government for the stable electricity supply in the area.

“The light is so constant that sometimes, I have to switch off my refrigerator for hours,” she said.

NAN reports that in a bid to ensure a constant and stable power supply, the Federal Government has taken critical steps to bridge the gaps in energy infrastructure by putting place several initiatives.

According to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, the country is witnessing significant improvements in the power sector following investments in infrastructure by the Federal Government.

He said that the investments had enhanced power generation and distribution, noting that the goal was to meet the 6,000 megawatts (MW) target by the end of 2024.

“We hit 5,155 megawatts of power on Aug 9, The highest in three years. We met around 4,000 when we resumed. This is just a year. That’s about a 27 per cent increase.

“It's quite commendable. But the only way is that it must be sustainable. Yes, so to sustain it, consumers must be ready to pay, ” he said.

