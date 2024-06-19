Otti rejigs media team, appoints new Chief Press Secretary

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr Okey Kanu, stated this on Wednesday during a press briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia.

Kanu said: ”Gov. Alex Otti in a bid to rejig the media ecosystem of his administration has approved the appointment of a new Chief Press Secretary and his name is Mr Ukoha Njoku Ukoha.

”Mr Ukoha brings a lot of experience in advocacy and media management and of course his flair for writing to his new job.

ADVERTISEMENT