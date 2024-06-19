Otti rejigs media team, appoints new Chief Press Secretary

Recommended articles
The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr Okey Kanu, stated this on Wednesday during a press briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia.
Kanu said: ”Gov. Alex Otti in a bid to rejig the media ecosystem of his administration has approved the appointment of a new Chief Press Secretary and his name is Mr Ukoha Njoku Ukoha.
”Mr Ukoha brings a lot of experience in advocacy and media management and of course his flair for writing to his new job.
”Gentlemen of the press you will be working with the new Chief Press Secretary in the days ahead.”