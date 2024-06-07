Otti raises bounty to ₦30m for soldiers' killers after Abia indigene adds ₦5m

Otti made the announcement when the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Hasan Abubakar, paid him a visit in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some gunmen had, on May 30, killed five soldiers at Obikabia junction in Aba.

The governor said that the increase in the bounty was made possible by an addition of ₦5 million by an indigene of the state based in the U.S.A.

“Interestingly, the government has placed a bounty of ₦25 million and just yesterday, an Abia son, who also comes from Obingwa and lives in the United States, sent us ₦5 million to upgrade the bounty to ₦30 million.

“So I am happy to announce that the bounty has just been upgraded to ₦30 million, to encourage anyone that will have useful information that will lead to the apprehension of the criminals,” he said.

Otti further stated that the state government had also started working with the security agencies to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the state. He said that the government had been working round the clock to ensure that the state remained safe and secure.

“We also want to thank the intelligence service of the DSS, as they dispatched quite some people here to help us to unravel this case.