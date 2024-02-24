Alex Otti highlights importance of job creation in stimulating economic growth

Otti spoke when he met with the Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops, in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, on Friday.

Otti said that it was crucial for South-East governors to make deliberate decisions aimed at safeguarding the economy through job creation initiatives.

According to him, the need to create a conducive environment that will attract investments and bring businesses back to the region remains an efficient strategy for boosting socio-economic growth.

He said: “We know that investment businesses are rational; if you don’t make your environment conducive to attract investments, they will not come.

“I know at the minimum, 20 to 25 businesses in Abia before now that just relocated at some point and closed shops.

“There must be investments that the states would have to make without looking at the profit; sometimes, they tell you that government has no business in business, it’s a lie.

“Government has business in business; government must step in at some point and take deliberate decisions to safeguard the economy by creating jobs.

“Government needs to come in and support the private sector to create jobs, if not for anything at all, to ensure that insecurity is reduced to the barest minimum.”

Otti said that the state government had evolved initiatives aimed at revitalising key economic hubs like Aba and Umuahia, to attract investments and spur development.

He expressed the determination of the state government to execute its rebuilding agenda in order to transform the state.

Otti also said that Aba had the capacity to develop the entire South East region when properly harnessed.

He described regular power supply as a major enabler required for developing Aba and the entire region.

Otti said that the 141 Megawatt Geometric Power Plant in Aba, which would be commissioned on Monday, would provide an uninterrupted power supply to Aba and its environs.

Otti added also that the government had entered discussions with potential investors on how to provide a 24-hour power supply to the entire state.

He promised to continually engage with the Joint Body of South East Council of Traditional Rulers and representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops.

Otti added that he would take into cognisance the concerns raised during the meeting as part of the efforts that would be made to promote unity, development and prosperity in the region.

He also said that the South East Governors Forum was working collectively to address regional challenges, to foster development and economic revitalisation in the zone.

Earlier, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, said that the main objective of the group, which came into existence three years ago, remained peacebuilding and reconciliation in South East.

Achebe said that the meeting with Otti was the first physical meeting the body had held since its inception.

According to him, the group has been engaging in virtual meetings with some governors in the zone.

He expressed the commitment of the group to projecting peace, mutual respect, love and well-being of “Ndigbo” and commended Governor Otti for his achievements, describing him as a standard for Igbo leaders.

Achebe called on the South East governors to come together to bring about the integration of the region and stressed the need for “Ndigbo’ to build economic prosperity.

In their separate speeches, the Chairman, South East Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu; the Chairman, Center for Values and Leadership, Professor Pat Utomi and the Executive Director of Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action, Dr Uju Agomuo, urged the South East Governors Forum to champion the integration of the region irrespective of party affiliation.

They expressed displeasure over the unfavourable condition of “Ndigbo” residents in Lagos, caused by the incessant demolition of their properties.

They also called on the South East Governors Forum to come together to make the region an economic hub to enable the Igbo business community across the globe to invest in the region.