Osun State: Gboyega Oyetola sworn in as Governor

news

Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola who won September's governorship election in Osun State, has been sworn as the new governor of the state.

Oyetola was inaugurated by the Chief Judge of Osun at the Osogbo township stadium on Tuesday, November, 27 as the 5th civilian governor of the state.

The new governor takes over from Rauf Aregbesola who served as governor of the state from 2010 to 2018.

The Inauguration ceremony was attended by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu and the national Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, among others were also present.