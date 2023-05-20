Osun staff audit not to witch-hunt, sack workers – Adeleke reassures

A statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to Gov. Ademola Adeleke, on Friday in Osogbo, said labour leaders in the state had nothing to fear about the exercise

Rasheed said government had taken good notice of the concerns of labour leaders, and that the governor had directed a review of the issues, raised by the unions.

“The state government wishes to put it on record that there is no hidden agenda to sack workers through the ongoing staff audit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The deep relationship between Governor Ademola Adeleke and the labour movement is unprecedented in the history of labour and government in Osun state.

“As a government with welfare of workers as the first item on its governance agenda, the unions are reassured that their interest, and that of their members are well protected”, the statement said

Rasheed said further that the request of the labour leaders to be part of the audit process was also being looked into by the state government.

”Governor Ademola Adeleke as a due process leader who has forged a close partnership with the labour movement is also the best defender of labour aspirations in the state today.

”All stakeholders should therefore be rest assured that no anti-labour policy can surface under the watch of the current labour friendly administration”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the leadership of the labour movement in the state, had after its meeting on Wednesday, opposed the staff audit by the state government.