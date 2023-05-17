The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Osun resident doctors refuse to join NARD's strike after Adeleke's inteventon

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeleke further directed that all other operational issues raised by the doctors be looked into with immediate effect.

Gov. Ademola Adeleke (centre) with resident doctors at Uniosun Teaching Hospital after their meeting in Osogbo on Wednesday. [NAN]
This is contained in a statement issued by Spokesperson to Gov. Ademola Adeleke, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Rasheed said that the decision of the resident doctors not to join the warning strike was sequel to the outcome of a closed door meeting they held with the governor.

He said that the demands of the doctors, which had been on for 12 years, were approved at the meeting attended by the leadership of the medical union and management of the teaching hospital.

Rasheed said that Adeleke approved, with immediate effect, the payment of hazard allowance for clinical and non-clinical workers in the service of the teaching hospital.

He also said that the governor approved payment of a percentage of residency training allowance for residency doctors for the same hospital on an annual basis.

The governor’s spokesman further stated that Adeleke directed that all other operational issues raised by the union be looked into with immediate effect.

He said that the governor, however, charged the medical practitioners to reciprocate the gesture of the state government by re-dedicating themselves to service delivery.

The statement said the jubilant doctors appreciated the governor for fulfilling the 12-year dream of the resident doctors.

