Osun Osogbo Festival will attract 40,000 visitors

COVID-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to during the celebration.

Osun Osogbo Festival goers (image used for illustration)

No fewer than 40,000 visitors are expected at the grand finale of the Osun Osogbo Festival slated for Friday, Mr Adekunle Fatai, the Curator and Site Manager of the Groove, has said.

Fatai told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Osogbo, that COVID-19 protocols would be strictly adhered to during the celebration.

The curator, commenting on preparations for the festival however, appealed to the devotees and tourists coming for the festival to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocol by making use of their nose masks.

He said the National Commission for Museum and Monuments (NCMM) would provide handwashing facilities at the entrance of the groove for all the attendees to use.

"An average Nigerian knows there is COVID-19 around the world and in the country, so we implore tourists coming for the festival to comply with the safety protocols.

"Though, we have put in place soap, water, and handwashing basins, but it will not be adequate for the large numbers of people we are expecting.

"We, therefore, ask those coming for the festival to take precautions and ensure they comply with the COVID-19 protocols by making use of their face masks," Fatai said.

He said tourists were expected to start coming into the town as from Wednesday for the grand finale of the festival.

"The sign that a festival is ongoing might not be visible now, but after a stakeholders' meeting tomorrow (Wednesday), sponsors and consultant will move to the groove site with their banners.

"What we are doing now, is cleaning up the groove, clearing the river beds and basically making sure the site is ready for the grand finale on Friday.

"As a commission, under the Federal Ministry, NCMM is mandated to manage the groove, complying with UNESCO and to ensure that the groove is kept clean and returned to its original state after the festival," the curator said.

He, however, said that logistics and security for the festival would be taken care of by the host, the Ataoja of Osogbo and the state government, with necessary supports from the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival is being organised as the annual sacrifice to the Osun River Goddess, a 600 year-old international heritage.

