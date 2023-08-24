Osun govt inaugurates committee to distribute FG’s food palliatives

The Osun Government said it had inaugurated committee for the distribution of the Federal Government’s food palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on the residents of the state.

Mr Kolapo Alimi, the state’s Commissioner for Information, while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Osogbo said that members of the committee were inaugurated by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kola Adewusi.

The commissioner said that the state government had received 3,000 bags of 50kg rice from the Federal Government. He said that the state government was still expecting additional 14,320 bags of rice and 3,000 metric tonnes of maize.

Alimi also said that the committee comprises representatives of leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Muslim community, labour unions, market women and Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria(IPAC). He said the committee would meet and fashion out ways of distributing the grains to the poorest of the poor in the state without rancour.

The commissioner said: “Once the state receives the remaining bags of rice from the Federal Government, it will start its distribution.”

On the ₦5billion Federal Government palliatives to states, the commissioner said Osun was yet to receive the money.

Alimi said: “As at today, we have received 3000 bags of rice and we are still expecting 14,320 bags.

” Members of the committee in their wisdom decided that it will be better for the remaining bags of rice to come and be distributed at once, than to distribute the available 3, 000 bags in one cup.

” We also heard that Federal Governmwng is giving N5 bilion to each of the states, we have not received any kobo, but we are hoping that it will come.

“Once we receive the money, our Governor is always transparent, he will equally address the state on it.

* As it is today in our account book, we have not received alert or any money in relation to ₦5 billion for palliative;what we have received in concrete term happen to be 3000 bags of rice.”

In his remarks, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi, President of Osun Muslim community said the bags of rice were intact and were yet to be distributed as being speculated. Also speaking, Mrs Mary Oyebode, the state’s Iyaloja-General, said that the information that the rice had been diverted was false.