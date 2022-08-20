RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osun First Lady's convoy attacked by gunmen

Nurudeen Shotayo

The attack reportedly took place in Owode, Ede area of the state.

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and his wife, Kafayat. [Twitter/@kolaitanoyetola]
Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and his wife, Kafayat. [Twitter/@kolaitanoyetola]

The Punch reported that the incident occured in the evening of Friday, August 19, 2022.

While information about the development remained sketchy as of the time of filing this report, sources in Owode, Ede, where the incident took place, said the Governor's wife's convoy was heading to Osogbo when the gunmen struck.

The convoy had reached Owode market area when intermittent gunshots were heard around 8:pm on Friday, the report added.

Meanwhile, a resident of the area, who preferred to be identified as Alayande, said that a truck had created obstruction of traffic when the convoy arrived Owode market junction.

Alayande said, “It was while trying to make the truck driver to move that altercation ensued between security men attached to the convoy.

“I heard several gunshots where I stood near the junction. It was dark but there was altercation between security men and some people suspected to be hoodlums.

While the Osun police command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, was yet to respond to an inquiry sent to her on the matter at the time of this report, the Information Officer to the office of the First Lady, Oluwatunmise Iluyomade has confirmed that the convoy was attacked

She said “No life was lost in the incident. Some security personnel attached to the convoy sustained various degrees of injuries.”

Recall that a similar incident occurred in July 2022, when suspected terrorists laid an ambush an opened on the advance convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
