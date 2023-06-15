Osun CP urges students to shun cultism, drug abuse

SP Yemisi Opalola said in a statement issued to newsmen that the CP gave the admonition on Wednesday while hosting students of Fakunle Comprehensive High School, Osogbo, at the State Police Command.

Opalola said the students were led to the Police Command by their Principals, Mrs Hassan and Mrs Awoyemi and one of their teachers, Mr Adewale.

She said that while welcoming the teachers and the students, Longe thanked the management of the school for the visit.

“The CP in his interaction with the children explained Police as a noble profession where you have other professions such as Lawyers, Doctors, Nurses, Pilots, Engineers etc.

“He advised the students to work hard, face their studies and shun all forms of crimes and criminal activities such as cultism, robbery, examination malpractice, drug abuse and other social vices.

“He further advised the children to be good ambassadors and of good behaviour, and to also abstain from anything that could jeopardise or mar their glorious future, ” Opalola said

She said the school principals in their separate responses, thanked the CP for the warm reception and fatherly advice given to the students.

They prayed for more wisdom for him to pilot the affairs of the police command successfully.

