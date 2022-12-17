ADVERTISEMENT
Osun Assembly calms investors over N407.32bn debt claim by Adeleke

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Osun House of Assembly has called on business owners and investors not to be alarmed by the state debts profile declared by Governor Ademola Adeleke on Thursday.

Senator Ademola Adeleke
He made this known in Osogbo at a meeting with the traditional rulers in the state.

However, reacting Mr Kunle Akande, the Chairman, Assembly’s Committee on Information and Publicity, on Friday, said the Assembly has directed appropriate agencies to furnish the house with updated details of the state’s debts and financial profile.

Akande, in a statement, said: “The Assembly expresses concern over the reactions trailing yesterday’s debts profile declaration by Governor of the State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke.

“The Assembly, as accredited representatives of the people, is duty bound to seek clarifications and inform the people of the state accordingly.

“In this regard, we have instructed the appropriate agencies of government to immediately furnish the House with the updated details of the state’s debts and financial profile.

“We, hereby, call on all investors and business owners not to be alarmed by the said debts profile of the state,” he said.

