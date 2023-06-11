The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Osinbajo's aide says Emefiele perpetrated colossal damage at CBN

Nurudeen Shotayo

Akande said Emefiele blew several opportunities to redeem himself and that it was about time he faced investigation.

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter/@NGRPresident]
Akande stated this while reacting to the suspension of Emefiele and his subsequent arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The former presidential spokesman, who expressed his view via a post on his Twitter page on Saturday night, said Emefiele's suspension and investigation were long overdue and should be supported by every well-meaning Nigerian.

Akande said, “It was about time d CBN Governor faced suspension & investigation. All people of goodwill & those who value integrity, irrespective of political leanings would be thankful for this development.

“Emefiele was given a long rope, but he failed to redeem himself. His shenanigans & the colossal damages he perpetrated at the CBN was to the utter detriment of the Nigerian people. This is not even about cashless policy, but apparent corruption especially in the dual exchange rate policy which never made sense. What a sigh of relief!

Emefiele arrested while trying to flee Nigeria through Lagos, APC member says.
Emefiele arrested while trying to flee Nigeria through Lagos, APC member says. Pulse Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele from office with immediate effect on Friday night. The decision was conveyed in a statement issued by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

Bassey explained that Emefiele was suspended as the CBN governor because of an ongoing investigation as well as a planned reform of the financial sector.

The DSS swooped in on the embattled banker on Saturday and took him into custody in Abuja following his arrest in Lagos.

The secret police said Emefiele was taken into custody for the purposes of investigation.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has directed the CBN Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, to take over the leadership of the CBN in an acting capacity pending the conclusion of the investigation and reformation of the financial sector.

Nurudeen Shotayo

ADVERTISEMENT

