Osinbajo, wife grace 2022 Christmas concert at Aso Villa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Vice -President Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, on Tuesday at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, graced the 2022 Christmas concert.

Osinbajo
Osinbajo

The yearly event hosted by the vice -president, has the theme, “Messiah”.

Boss Mustpha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, alongside some members of the Federal Executive Council, members of the National Assembly, members of the judiciary and traditional rulers also attended the event.

The concert featured praise and worship, Bible readings, special prayers, congressional hymns, ministrations and musical renditions, among others.

Pastor Seyi Malomo, Chaplain, Aso Villa Chapel, offered a special prayer at the concert.

Malomo, among other supplications, asked God to forgive the sins of Nigerians and heal the nation socially, economically and security wise.

In his message, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, said that the theme signified that Messiah could transform the lives of Nigerians and heal the community.

“My prayer is that He shall restore all we have lost and realign us to the will of God, ” he prayed.

