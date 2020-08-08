Osinbajo spoke on Saturday during a condolence visit to the late Ajimobi’s family at their Oluyole, Ibadan, residence.

The two-time governor of Oyo State died in Lagos on June 25.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Osinbajo visited the late Ajimobi’s family in company with his wife, Dolapo, and Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, the Oyo State Deputy Governor.

The vice-president said that the late Ajimobi, whom he regarded as a very dear older brother, was a major bridge builder in the APC.

“He was someone whom we all considered one of those who can mediate practically in any dispute, situation and who can bring not just humour but also right direction in many situations that we experience as a party and as people.

”So, his loss is a very significant one for our party. For us, it is a major loss,” Osinbajo said.

He also described late Ajimobi’s demise as unfortunate, adding that it came at a time of party and nation building.

Osinbajo said that the deceased would have been critical in the building process and that his memory and achievements would continue to endure.

”That spirit of compromise, that spirit of brotherhood, his spirit of wanting everyone to work together is one that remained with us.

“And we are proud and pleased that at least, we have that. And that will be a guide, that will be a direction for us as we go forward in the years to come,” he said.

The vice-president thanked God that the late Ajimobi lived a fulfilled life, adding that he left incredible memories and legacies.

”So, it is great, but we thank God that he lived and did all that he did. And that has left an incredible memory for us and incredible legacy,” he said.

NAN reports that Osinbajo in company with his wife visited the mausoleum of the immediate past governor and APC Deputy National Chairman (South).

The vice-president was received by the deceased’s wife, Florence, and daughter, Mrs Biola Kola-Daisi.