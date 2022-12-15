ADVERTISEMENT
Osinbajo to chair National Social Protection Council – FEC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the revised National Social Protection Policy 2021 to 2022.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (Tolani Alli)

Clem Agba, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, announced this to State House correspondents after FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said that the National Social Protection Council would be set up to be chaired by the vice president.

One additional memo that was also presented by the Minister of Finance and Budget and National Planning was the revised National Social Protection Policy.

“Council approved the revised national social protection policy 2021 to 2025.

“ This revised national social protection policy is an offshoot of a previous policy that was implemented from 2017 to 2020.

“The review was carried out in collaboration with all relevant ministries departments and agencies at both the federal and state levels as well as other key stakeholders, including development partners.’’

Agba recalled that when the first policy was in place, there was no ministry like Humanitarian Affairs.

According to him, the review has become imperative since the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development now exists.

“In reviewing this policy, statewide consultations were embarked upon to harness and advise ideas from all stakeholders for the efficient and effective coordination of the policy.

“The National Social Protection Council is to be set up and to be chaired by the vice president, with the secretariat domiciled in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

“The Ministers of Labour and Employment and then the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development will serve as vice chairs of that council.

“ Also, there’s going to be a technical working group, which will be co-chaired by those two ministers,’’ he said.

