They gave their separate tributes during the Bisi Akande Colloquium held at the Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall in Ibadan to commemorate Akande’s 80th birthday ceremony.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Akande, a former governor in Osun, was also a former Interim National Chairman of APC.

NAN also reports that the event had in attendance prominent politicians, professionals from various walks of life as well as friends and relatives of the celebrator.

Osinbajo described Akande as a true democrat who had contributed immensely to nation building through sound democratic ideals.

“Baba Akande is one of the most trusted and revered voices in Nigeria.

“ He is a living example of a true leader whose virtues of transparency, accountability, probity and selfless service was worthy of emulation,” he said.

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State said Akande was qualified to be named Nigeria’s politician of the century, judging by his role and continued personal sacrifices in ensuring the preservation of progressive democratic tenets.

He extolled Akande’s legacies of incorruptibility, selfless service, self-sacrifice and unblemished loyalty to the ideals and principles of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Bola Ige.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, who was the keynote speaker at the event, described Akande as one of the very best citizens in the country.

He also described Akande was one of the greatest political leaders whose contributions to democratic ideals in the country were much valuable.

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun said a chronicle of Akande’s life speaks volume about his service to Nigeria and immense contributions to the polity and democratic ideals.

“You are a highly respected leader and elder statesman whose impact contributed tremendously in laying a solid foundation for development and integration of South West region and Nigeria,” he said.

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun said Akande had spent the remaining part of his life in search of solutions to achieve an indivisible and strong country.

“Baba Akande as governor of Osun State introduced lofty and beneficial policies that partly constitute the components of the state’s extant enduring legacies,” he said.

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State said Akande stood out among the few whose progressive political ideology remained untainted over decades.

“Papa Akande contributed diligently in evolving an ideological identity for the Yoruba race in Nigeria and ensuring its relevance as progressives.

“This has helped in the forefront of breaking the bondage that would have crippled the destiny of Nigeria as a nation,” he said.

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State described Akande as a perfect example of talent and hard work.

“You are pride and leading light of the progressive school of thought. You are a true, committed, passionate and loyal Awoist deserving of our admiration,” he said.

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State said Akande’s frugal disposition in office and simple lifestyle depicted him as a man of depth.

“He is a consistent, principled, firm and focused man who is never swayed by parochial considerations for personal aggrandisement,” he said.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC National Leader, described Akande as a compassionate human being, an example of decorum in any circumstance and a principled leader with profound judgment and a sage’s wisdom.

“Chief Akande is one of the few true associates of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and late Bola Ige around today.

“Like them, he devoted his public life to the ideals and practices that engender a truly democratic and egalitarian society,” he said.

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, a former EFCC chairman, described Akande as an elder statesman who distinguished himself in terms of transparency, accountability and probity.

“As the EFCC boss when Baba Akande was leaving office as governor of Osun State, he was one of those we did not bother to check or investigate.

“This was because, over time, he had distinguished himself as a man of probity and accountability,” he said.

NAN reports that the event featured cutting of the birthday cake and cultural display to celebrate Akande.

In attendance were Mrs Idiat Adebule, Lagos State deputy governor, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Minister of Health, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, a former governor of Ekiti, retired Gen. Alani Akinrinade and Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the APC governorship candidate in Lagos State.

Others were Sen. Sola Adeyeye, Dr Usman Bugaje, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mrs Tola Oyediran, Chief Niyi Akintola(SAN) and Chief Adegboyega Awomolo(SAN) among others.