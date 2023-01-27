Osinbajo mourns loss of Nasarawa Governor’s son

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the vice president visited the governor in Gudi town and expressed his condolences.

The vice president was received by Sule alongside the governors of Kebbi and Borno States, Sen. Atiku Bagudu and Prof. Babagana Zulum.

The Emir of Lafia, retired Justice Sidi Bage, was also at the condolence event at the palace of the Sarkin Gudi, Alhaji Sule Bawa, with other traditional rulers.

“This is a very tragic and sad day indeed for me, as I am sure it is for all of you here in Nasarawa.

“I want to say to my brother, the governor, and to members of the family as well as your Royal Highness and all those who are here to condole with him, that we pray the almighty God will comfort him and members of the family.

“We pray that God, who gives and takes will have mercy on him, the family and on all of us.”

On the recent tragic loss of citizens after an incident on the borders of Nasarawa and Benue states, the vice president said it was a tragic incident.

“I also want to condole with you, your excellency, and your Royal Highness, on the tragic occurrence of the death of several citizens of this state a few days ago.

“This is very terrible and tragic thing indeed. I express my sincere condolence and that of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

”I pray that the almighty God will comfort this state even as we await the outcome of the investigation going on,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Bage, who is the Chairman of the State Traditional Council, thanked Osinbajo for the visit and for standing with the people of the state at all times.

“The Madugun Jihar Nasarawa, he (the vice president ) remains “our captain in the course of our journey.”

According to the traditional ruler, the vice president is a friend indeed, who is always around for Nasarawa people.

“I cannot say of any moment that you are not there for us, in good times and in low times like this.

“This is the act that God has made, we have no right to question Him.

“It came at a time when the state itself is in a state of tragedy; the tragedy that the magnitude cannot be quantified.

“I was with the governor throughout since we got the news of the tragedy, we have not slept, making sure that law and order is maintained in the state.”

Bage said that the people of Nasarawa State would always stand with the vice president both in and out of office.

“We are your friends in office, we will remain your friends even after office.

“We will continue to pray for you; I have said it before you and behind you, that you are one of the greatest that God has given this country,” Bage said.

Other dignitaries present during the vice president’s visit were the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Emmanuel Akabe, and the Emir of Awe, Isa Umar II, among other top government officials and traditional rulers.