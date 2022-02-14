RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo departs Abuja for Monrovia for Liberia’s bicentennial celebration

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo departs Abuja on Monday for Monrovia, to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the inauguration of the year-long commemoration of the Liberia’s bicentennial anniversary.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice-President, made the declaration in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He stated that Osinbajo would join other leaders across Africa and beyond to grace the event scheduled to hold at the Samuel Doe Stadium in Monrovia.

The vice-president will attend other events in Monrovia as part of the Liberian national celebrations.

Liberia was founded in 1822 when freed black slaves started relocating to West Africa from the United States of America.

On July 26, 1847, the country proclaimed its independence and became the Republic of Liberia.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada and Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Amb. Adeyemi Dipeolu, are on Osinbajo’s entourage.

They are expected back in Nigeria on Feb. 15.

