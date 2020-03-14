Gomina died in an auto accident along the Abuja Airport road as he led the vice president’s convoy on Friday.

His remains were buried immediately in accordance with Islamic rites.

Osinbajo was received by the leader of the community, Alhaji Alhassan Yussuf.

Muslim and Christian prayers were said after which the vice president interacted with the widow of the deceased and his children.

Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, told newsmen that following the death of Gomina the vice president aborted his trip to Lagos on Friday and asked his aides to visit the family immediately.

“He decided to come today to personally express his condolence, the wife, the children and the community and to say that himself and the federal government of Nigeria will continue to support the family and do everything necessary to comfort this family.

“He also expressed his personal regrets; he is very greatly saddened by what has happened and decided to come and show it personally.”

On the uncertainty expressed by the children of the late Gomina that their father’s death could force them to end their education, Akande said that it would not be a problem as the government of President Muhammadu Buhari was compassionate.

“Everyone knows that this is a government that is very high on compassion and the vice president himself is somebody that values that kind of relationship.

“I can tell you right away that won’t a problem for this family.

“The Federal Government would do everything that is right and that is worthy of a diligent and hard working officer like Inspector Aliyu Gomina,” he said.

Earlier, Gomina’s wife, Hasia Gomina, who was delivered of a baby on Nov. 11, called on the Federal Government to support the family.

Gomina’s son, Abdullah Husseini, who is a first-year student at the College of Education, Zuba, Abuja, expressed fears that his father’s death could force him out of school because there was no other person to take care of him and his siblings.

“The family, as it is now, we have no other person we can run to for help for our education,” he said.

Husseini added that his late father also laid the foundation of a building, which he feared might collapse now that he was dead.

More so, Ali’s first daughter, Hafsat Ali, who is also a student, said her father’s death was very painful.

“I don’t have much to say but to ask the government to look into our plight and help us,” she said.