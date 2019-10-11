Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has enjoined Nigerians to be part of the Federal Government's fight against corruption.

Speaking at the public launch of "Flag It", an anti-corruption app, Osinbajo admitted that the incumbent administration cannot succeed in the anti-graft war without the collaboration of Nigerians.

The Vice President, who was represented at the event by the Special Adviser to the President on Rule of Law, Office of the Vice-President, Fatima Waziri-Azi, stressed that the need for a robust partnership between the state and the society for the war against corruption cannot be overemphasised.

Osinbajo said, "This collaboration goes to support the already established fact that government cannot do it alone.

"It has to be a partnership between states and society. We can only win by working with a common vision.

"Most importantly, the FLAG IT App aligns with the government’s commitment to fighting corruption because it keys into the national anti-corruption strategy."

He added that the national anti-corruption strategy prioritises public recognition of organisations and individuals who act against corruption and identifies the need for an independent public feedback mechanism.

The Nigerian government's anti-corruption fight seems to be paying off, as the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itsey Sagay, said the Federal Government has recovered billions from corrupt Nigerians in the past four and half years.

Sagay made known that the the proceeds from the anti-corruption fight are already being ploughed into the country’s treasury, where it is used to improve citizens' standards of living.