The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential jet that conveyed the vice-president landed at the Nigerian Air Force wing of the Maiduguri International Airport at about 11:15 a.m.
Osinbajo arrives Maiduguri on official visit
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday arrived in Maiduguri for a one-day official visit to Borno.
He was received by Gov. Babagana Zulum, his Deputy, Usman Kadafur, members of national and state houses of assembly, and top government officials.
Other dignitaries that received the vice-president were Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, heads of security agencies, community and religious leaders.
NAN reports that Osinbajo is scheduled to unveil a Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) programme in Maiduguri and inaugurate some projects executed by Borno government.
The projects include Doctors’ Quarters, township roads, Resilience Commercial Centre and a Mega Secondary School.
The vice president is also expected to visit an orphanage and pay homage on the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar-Garbai El-Kanemi.
