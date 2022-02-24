RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osinbajo arrives Maiduguri on official visit

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday arrived in Maiduguri for a one-day official visit to Borno.

Professor Yemi Osibanjo, Vice President of Nigeria [Instagram/ProfYemiOsibanjo]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential jet that conveyed the vice-president landed at the Nigerian Air Force wing of the Maiduguri International Airport at about 11:15 a.m.

He was received by Gov. Babagana Zulum, his Deputy, Usman Kadafur, members of national and state houses of assembly, and top government officials.

Other dignitaries that received the vice-president were Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, heads of security agencies, community and religious leaders.

NAN reports that Osinbajo is scheduled to unveil a Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) programme in Maiduguri and inaugurate some projects executed by Borno government.

The projects include Doctors’ Quarters, township roads, Resilience Commercial Centre and a Mega Secondary School.

The vice president is also expected to visit an orphanage and pay homage on the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar-Garbai El-Kanemi.

