Oshiomhole urges Labour to revisit management of Contributory Pension funds

Oshiomhole said this at the 8th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) on Tuesday in Abuja. The theme of the conference was “Trade Unionism in the Era of Economic Crisis: Addressing the Increasing Poverty Level of Nigerian Workers”.

The former Governor of Edo State alleged that Federal and State Governments were borrowing from the contributory pension funds at a low interest rate, thereby breaching the concept of establishing the contributory pension scheme.

According to him, “I know I resisted the idea of contributory pension to be managed by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), when I was the NLC president.

“These PFAs are profit seekers. You cannot give me 6% return on my pension savings at an interest rate of 25%.

“This is unfair. It means the worker is getting poorer. You must not accept that because you are the greatest contributors to the economy.

“Today, the pension scheme is over ₦11 trillion deducted and ought to go into mortgage investments for workers who had retired.

“If the ₦11 trillion is put into mass housing, workers, upon their retirement, would not be homeless.

“I want to urge you all to revisit these monies that PENCOM is managing, who is borrowing and what are they doing with the money,” he said.

He added that the scheme was supposed to address workers social capital needs. Oshiomhole also condemned the recent brutalisation of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero. He, however, faulted the nationwide strike which temporarily grounded social and economic activities in the country for two days.

“Often times, Iabour leaders seek implementation of their demands from governments with biased positions that are not well articulated, giving the government officials upper hand in their negotiations''.

He said the labour movement must always approach issues in a united front, even though the capitalists will always find ways to break or fragment them. On the fuel subsidy policy of the government, Oshiomhole urged workers not to lament their sorry situation but to put on their thinking cap and wriggle out of the dire situation.