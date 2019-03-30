The party chairman said this in an interview on Channels TV on Friday, March 29, 2019.

He said, “I have huge reservations about the way INEC conducted this election. INEC bias against APC is so clear”, he said. “INEC was biased even in the way it dealt with our primaries, INEC was biased in the way in which it selectively used the card readers or the non-use of card readers in some states where it suits them.”

Oshiomhole alleged that APC lost elections in some states because of the non-use of card readers. Four of the states the ruling party currently governed have been lost to the Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP).

The states are Oyo, Imo, Bauchi and Adamawa.

According to Premium Times, Oshiomhole said he would never defend INEC’s “gross misconduct regarding (the) last election.”

Recall that the the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar also raised issues regarding selective use of card readers and he is currently challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.