The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State of sacking the only commissioner he nominated in the governor’s cabinet.

The former governor of the state said this on Saturday, September 7, 2019, during an interview on Channels Television.

He said Obaseki sacked the commissioner after a reconciliatory meeting between and the governor.

The APC chairman said, “We have no argument over money or appointment… In the meeting we held with four governors, including Governor Bagudu, I asked the governor, how many commissioners I nominated into his cabinet. He agreed that I only nominated one person out of more than 20 commissioners.

“Not many Nigerians will believe that because for me I was out of government and I have convinced myself that the day I step out of government, that is it. After that first meeting, the governor decided to remove that one commissioner along with seven others. But that is not my business.”

Oshiomhole said he was worried that Obaseki abandoned his projects.

He said, “The governor can never tell you that I have interfered in his choice of projects and so on. The only thing I feel a bit worried about is that some of the projects we started together have been abandoned. There is no way to solve disagreements without talking to the aggrieved parties.

“Let me assure you. This governor is not under threat. It is those who make money from crisis, those I call merchants of confusion, who can tell the governor that he wants to be impeached. What will I gain if Godwin does not run a second term?”

The conflict between Oshiomhole and his successor recently deepened when Obaseki issued a letter of proclamation for the inauguration of the House of Assembly.

Subsequently, the inauguration took place at night in the absence of lawmakers who are said to be loyal to Oshiomhole.