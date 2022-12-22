ADVERTISEMENT
Ortom signs N179bn 2023 budget into law

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on Thursday signed the 2023 budget of N179 billion into law.

Governor Samuel Ortom

The governor disclosed that the recurrent expenditure was pegged at N106 billion while capital expenditure was N73 billion.

He appreciated the state assembly for passing the budget speedily, stressing that he was grateful to them.

“We have no other business than to serve the people and whatever we do is for the good of the people.

“I have assented to the appropriation bill to make it a law,” Ortom said.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Christopher Adaji, said that the assembly was making laws for the good governance of the state.

Adaji said that the assembly was ready to support the state government in initiating and enacting quality laws for the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria
